Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for five straight sessions

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.42% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 73.96% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38428.5, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 318.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.5, up 0.95% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 120.42% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 73.96% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

