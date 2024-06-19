Indian Oil forms JV with GPS Renewables

To promote biofuel adoption in India

Indian Oil Corporation entered into an agreement with GPS Renewables, one of the leading biofuels Companies in the country. This association will pave the way for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company dedicated to advancing biofuel adoption across the country.

The joint venture will focus on integrating advanced biogas technologies to convert organic waste into Compressed Biogas (CBG), a cleaner and renewable energy source. This will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. By leveraging their combined expertise, IndianOil and GPS Renewables aim to accelerate the deployment of CBG plants nationwide. These initiatives complement IndianOil's long-term low-carbon development strategy and to achieve operational net zero by 2046, which will also help achieving net-zero target by 2070 for our Country.

