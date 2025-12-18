Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank ends flat after OFS concludes

Indian Overseas Bank ends flat after OFS concludes

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank shed 0.73% to end at Rs 34.07 after offer for sale announced by the Government of India, the bank's promoter, concluded today, 18 December 2025.

Through OFS, Government of India had proposed to sell up to 38,51,31,796 equity shares, representing a 2% stake, with an option to sell additional 1% stake or 19,25,65,898 equity shares in case of over subscription.

With the promoter exercising the oversubscription option to the extent of up to 7,60,94,197 equity shares (representing 0.395% stake), the total OFS size (base size + green shoe) aggregated to 46,12,25,993 shares, representing 2.395% of outstanding equity shares of the bank, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 1,568.16 crore.

The floor price of the offer had been set at Rs 34 apiece, a 7.03% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 36.57 recorded on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The Government of India held 94.61% stake in Indian Overseas Bank as of 30 September 2025.

A minimum of 25% of the offer has been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% has been reserved for retail investors.

The OFS opened on 17 December 2025, which is the T-day where only non-retail investors can bid for the shares. On 18 December 2025, which is T+1 day, the OFS will be accessible for retail investors, employees, and for non-retail investors those who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T-day.

On Day 1 (T-day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 39,95,07,082 shares. It was subscribed 115.25% on the base of non-retail offer size of 34,66,18,616 shares.

On Day 2 (T+1 day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 26,05,753 shares. It was subscribed 5.65% on the total retail offer size of 4,61,22,600 shares.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The bank had reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

