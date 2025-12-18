Indian Rupee gains near 90 per US dollar mark in intraday moves

Indian Rupee edged up a little to 90.27 against the US dollar, appreciating 14 paise on the day. Equities were mixed but INR continued to stay supported after testing all time low above 91 per US dollar mark. Indian shares ended Thursday's session choppy session on a flat note, tracking weak cues from global markets as investors looked ahead to key central bank meetings in Europe as well as key US CPI data for direction. US dollar index is holding around 98.16, up slightly on the day and is off its two-month low. INR zoomed near 90 per US dollar mark today, hinting at some serious rebound after recent array of losses.

