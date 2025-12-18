Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004% (Ionic Buffered Solution). The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Travatan Z Ophthalmic Solution, 0.004%, of Sandoz Inc. (Sandoz). Travoprost ophthalmic solution is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.004%, has an estimated market size of US$ 61 million for twelve months ending September 2025 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 232 ANDA approvals (212 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

