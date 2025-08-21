Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% gain in NIFTY and a 0.58% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 1.55% in last one month.