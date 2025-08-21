Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% gain in NIFTY and a 0.58% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.63, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25122.55. The Sensex is at 82155.88, up 0.36%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 1.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7103.55, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare partners with Ekana Group to manage 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow

HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story