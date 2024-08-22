Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.65%, up for five straight sessions

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.21, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 48.81% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% fall in NIFTY and a 7.46% fall in the Nifty Media. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.21, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 4.08% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2100.05, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

