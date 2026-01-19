Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 6657.36 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.52% to Rs 1802.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1630.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 6657.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6763.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6657.366763.43 -2 OPM %98.5099.42 -PBDT1803.621632.00 11 PBT1802.191630.66 11 NP1802.191630.66 11
