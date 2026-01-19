Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 6657.36 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.52% to Rs 1802.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1630.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 6657.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6763.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6657.366763.4398.5099.421803.621632.001802.191630.661802.191630.66

