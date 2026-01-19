Nureca jumps on strong Q3 turnaround

Nureca jumped 3.71% to Rs 322.50 after the digital-first healthcare company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for Q3 FY26.

Net profit stood at Rs 3.73 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 2.80 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, PAT rose 2.8% from Rs 3.63 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 49.8% YoY to Rs 39.64 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 26.46 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.0% from Rs 37.74 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, and was broadly flat sequentially versus Rs 4.60 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenditure rose 19.4% YoY to Rs 36.39 crore during the quarter. Employee expenses increased 12.5% YoY to Rs 4.32 crore, while raw material costs surged 158.50% to Rs 10.34 crore from Rs 4.0 crore last year. Interest expense rose 55.56% YoY to Rs 0.28 crore from Rs 0.18 crore, while depreciation eased 7.4% YoY to Rs 0.50 crore. The management stated that the financial performance was primarily driven by enhanced operational efficiencies, improved sourcing strategies, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities. Focused cost optimization, tighter supply chain controls, and productivity improvements enabled better margins, while scalable manufacturing capabilities supported sustainable growth and consistent execution.