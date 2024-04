The Indian Railways registered highest revenue of Rs 2.56 lakh crore for FY24, a jump of 6.66% on year, according to a social media post from Railwaysl minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Last year, Railways had recorded revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore. Railways recorded freight loading of 1,591 million tonnes (MTs) in FY24 compared to 1,512 MT of freight loading in FY23, up 5.22%.

