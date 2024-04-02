Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Political turmoil unravels in Delhi as AAP leaders confront accusations and arrests

Political turmoil unravels in Delhi as AAP leaders confront accusations and arrests

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a startling revelation, Atishi Marlena, the Education Minister of Delhi, disclosed that the BJP had pressured her to join the party to secure her political future, hinting at potential repercussions, including alleged threats of arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a suppression campaign against AAP and its leaders, suggesting looming targeted arrests of four AAP members before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

These developments coincide with investigations into the excise policy case, where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reportedly named Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj in his statements. The Enforcement Directorate revealed a direct link between Vijay Nair, a key player in the case, and Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj, as highlighted during Kejriwal's interrogation, with Nair presently detained.

Following a judicial order, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to Tihar jail until April 15th, triggering protests by AAP leaders outside the facility. Kejriwal's custody under the Enforcement Directorate is associated with an alleged liquor policy case, with accusations of involvement in a liquor scandal with significant kickbacks for elections in Goa and Punjab.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in Delhi excise policy case

ED arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal in alleged liquor scam

Arvind SmartSpaces receives strong response for plotted township project 'Arvind Orchards'

NATHEALTH 10th Annual Summit 2024: How Will India's Healthcare Evolve by 2047 and in What Way Can the Private Sector Contribute to This Progress

Utkarsh Classes promotes Arpit Pareek as CBO; and Saurabh Jain as CTO

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Railways Revenue Jumps 6.66% On Year To Rs 2.56 Lakh Crore In FY24

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on National Broadcasting Policy 2024

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story