Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

To launch cancer-risk assessment diagnostic tests in India

Zydus Lifesciences has signed an agreement with Myriad Genetics, a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company. Pursuant to the Agreement, Zydus will be introducing MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, MyChoice HRD Plus, Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Test and Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test to patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems across India.

With the increasing incidence of cancers globally, the MyRisk Test can help people safeguard their health and take precautionary steps and lifestyle changes that can minimise the risk of cancer. In patients suffering from prostate and ovarian cancers, the Prolaris Test and MyChoice HRD Plus Test, respectively, can help patients understand the disease progression and inform the right treatment path.