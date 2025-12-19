Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
To launch cancer-risk assessment diagnostic tests in India

Zydus Lifesciences has signed an agreement with Myriad Genetics, a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company. Pursuant to the Agreement, Zydus will be introducing MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, MyChoice HRD Plus, Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Test and Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test to patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems across India.

With the increasing incidence of cancers globally, the MyRisk Test can help people safeguard their health and take precautionary steps and lifestyle changes that can minimise the risk of cancer. In patients suffering from prostate and ovarian cancers, the Prolaris Test and MyChoice HRD Plus Test, respectively, can help patients understand the disease progression and inform the right treatment path.

As part of this agreement, Zydus will exclusively market, create awareness, access and engage clinicians on three of Myriad Genetics' broadly validated diagnostic platforms, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, MyChoice HRD Plus Test for ovarian cancer, and Prolaris a gene expression Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test.

These tests have been widely adopted in the North America, Europe, and major global cancer centres, and will now empower Indian oncologists with cutting-edge genomic decision-support tools.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

