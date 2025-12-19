Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Electronics jumps after securing Rs 2-cr defence order

Precision Electronics jumps after securing Rs 2-cr defence order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Precision Electronics surged 9.98% to Rs 206 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.16 crore from a private entity operating in the defence segment.

The order is for the supply of machined parts and will be executed within the current financial year.

Precision Electronics is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales surged 48.4% year-on-year to Rs 15.15 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

