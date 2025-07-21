Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee slides to one-month low against US dollar

Indian Rupee slides to one-month low against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee declined to 86.36 per US dollar today, sliding to one month low amid a sustained corrective action. The currency trades at 86.24 per US dollar right now, down 8 paise on the day. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are up 0.11% at 86.27. The Indian rupee gave up initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 86.16 against the US dollar on Friday, dragged by foreign fund outflows, rising global crude oil prices and a steep decline in domestic equity markets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar index gave back recent gains and is quoting marginally lower at 98.06. Local equities are choppy after losing in last session amid uncertainty over US tariffs and a muted start to the quarterly earnings season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index loses recent momentum but holds on to 98 mark

Urban Cooperative Banks need a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story