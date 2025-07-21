Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Ms. Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia at the British High Commission pointed out that the IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement is projected to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by 25.5 billion every year, at a PHDCCI organised Interactive Session on IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement: The Way Forward, She highlighted that under this FTA, there are provisions for tariff reductions on 90% of traded goods between the two countries. However, it is not only about tariffs which are indeed a crucial aspect that will benefit many industries. Creative companies will also benefit through stronger copyright protections, and the services sector will see gains as well. The Double Taxation Avoidance Convention will also help workers on both sides, creating more transparency and certainty, she added.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

