Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 25.92% to Rs 68.36 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.92% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.3692.28 -26 OPM %-16.796.23 -PBDT-16.031.39 PL PBT-20.91-4.01 -421 NP-15.27-2.80 -445

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

