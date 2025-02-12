Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 96.88 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 96.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.96.88109.215.174.180.46-0.13-3.85-5.21-3.44-3.92

