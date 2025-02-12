Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.29% to Rs 96.88 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.29% to Rs 96.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales96.88109.21 -11 OPM %5.174.18 -PBDT0.46-0.13 LP PBT-3.85-5.21 26 NP-3.44-3.92 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NR International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story