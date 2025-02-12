Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 25.74% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.102.8990.379.5210.505.315.212.342.401.762.37

