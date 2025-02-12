Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 25.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 25.74% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales102.8990.37 14 OPM %9.5210.50 -PBDT5.315.21 2 PBT2.342.40 -3 NP1.762.37 -26

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

