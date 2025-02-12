Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Tridev InfraEstates reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.03 67 OPM %00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

