Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 croreTridev InfraEstates reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.03 67 OPM %00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.03 -100
