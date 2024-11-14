IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh rose 0.65% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.501.4965.3369.801.701.761.561.551.551.54

