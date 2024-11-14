Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 31.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 24.88 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 31.94% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.8820.4420.9417.325.133.474.783.283.472.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News