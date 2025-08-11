Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level.

PSU Bank, realty and metal shares advanced while consumer durables, IT and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 175.75 points or 0.22% to 80,033.54. The Nifty 50 index added 58.25 points or 0.24% to 24,421.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,587 shares rose and 1,741 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,932.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,723.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 August 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.391 from the previous close of 6.390. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.5400 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.83% to Rs 100,972

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 98.05. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.33% to 4.269. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement fell 28 cents or 0.42% to $66.31 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors rose 0.58%. The companys reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR.

Yatra Online surged 10.83% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025. Siemens fell 2.94% after the company has reported 3.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 422.90 crore despite a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.80 crore in Q3 FY 2025 as compared with Q3 FY 2024. The companys new orders during the quarter increased by 13% to Rs 5,680 crore while order backlog grew by 8% at Rs 42,845 crore.

Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded higher on Monday as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China. This week trade and geopolitics will take centrestage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple which has been a significant laggard this year helped bolster the market.