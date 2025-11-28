Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the House Price Index (HPI) for Q2:2025-26 with base year as 2022-23, in eighteen major cities.

The RBI compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly basis based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, viz., Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad.

All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 2.2 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7.0 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI.

On quarter on quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

