Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,500 level. Realty, PSU bank, and media shares declined, while pharma and IT stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 79.38 points or 0.10% to 82,706.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 31.45 points or 0.12% to 25,503.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap index added 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap index fell 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,502 shares rose and 1,832 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,395.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,553.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 February 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: GK Energy rose 4.95% after the company reported a 57.74% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 58.83 crore on a 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 460.20 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Vikran Engineering declined 4.39% after the company reported a 37.9% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 20.91 crore on a 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 266.46 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shakti Pumps India tumbled 9.05% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 104.05 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 648.77 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.18% to 6.665 compared with the previous session close of 6.677. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.6500 compared with its close of 90.6650 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement shed 0.71% to Rs 154,794. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.03% to 96.95. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.22% to 4.043. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement shed 3 cents or 0.04% to $67.72 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian indices traded lower on Monday as several major financial centres were shut for holidays, leading to thin trading activity. Weak economic data from Japan also dampened investor sentiment. Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States were closed, keeping activity in currencies, commodities, and bond markets largely subdued.

Japan reported that its economy grew just 0.1% on an annualized basis in the December quarter, much lower than expectations, mainly due to lower government spending. The weak data highlights the challenges facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and may strengthen the case for additional government spending to support growth. Wall Street markets were mostly steady on Friday after January inflation data came in largely in line with expectations. The S&P 500 ended flat at 6,836.17 points. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 49,500.93 points. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% in January compared to the previous month and increased 2.4% compared to a year earlier.