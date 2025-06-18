Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in early trade, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Geopolitical developments are expected to continue influencing the market direction, as investors will closely track crude oil prices, developments from the G7 summit and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

Realty, auto and IT shares advanced while media, PSU bank and metal shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 66.42 points or 0.08% to 81,674.42. The Nifty 50 index rose 39.50 points or 0.16% to 24,893.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.04%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,664 shares rose and 1,127 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,482.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,207.19 crore in the Indian capital market segment on 17 June 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Ugro Capital added 2.83% after the company has executed a share purchase agreement with Profectus Capital (Profectus) to acquire 100% stake of profectus for total consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore.

Heranba Industries rose 1.13%. The chief financial officer (CFO), Rajkumar Bafna has tendered his resignation with effect from closing business of 30 June 2025. Polycab India advanced 1.08% after the company has executed an agreement with BSNL as the project implementation agency (PIA) for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net in Karnataka, Goa and Puducherry Telecom Circle against Package No. 4 amounting Rs 6,447.54 crore (inclusive of GST). Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.18% to 6.270 from the previous close of 6.259. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3150 compared with its close of 86.3400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 0.15% to Rs 99,385. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.16% to 98.67. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.30% to 4.403. Global Markets: Markets in Asia traded in a mixed fashion on Wednesday, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran weigh on investor sentiment. Adding fuel to fire, U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling a military strike on Iran, while demanding the countrys leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrender, media reports stated. Japan exports in May declined 1.7% year on year, which is lower than the decline of 3.8% that was widely anticipated by the markets.

The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan highlighted in its monetary policy statement that the countrys growth was likely to moderate on the back of factors like trade, which would lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits. On the Wall Street, all three major averages ended the trading day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.29 points, or 0.70%, to close at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 shed 0.84% to end at 5,982.72, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% and settled at 19,521.09. The key indices ended lower ahead of the US Federal Reserves rate decision, which is due Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but investors will be keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powells post-meeting comments.