Kant & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net Loss of Kant & Company reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.10% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.45% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.