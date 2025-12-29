Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in early trade, supported by positive global markets cues. The Nifty traded above the 26,100 level. Metal, auto and private bank shares advanced while media, FMCG and pharma stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 22.05 points or 0.03% to 85,072.33. The Nifty 50 index added 11.60 points or 0.04% to 26,056.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,479 shares rose and 1,683 shares fell. A total of 223 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 317.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,772.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Suzlon Energy rose 0.43%. The company announced that Vivek Srivastava has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of the WTG Division, effective December 26. 2025. Diamond Power Infrastructure advanced 0.82%. The company said that it has received a letter of intent from Hild Projects, an EPC contractor, for the supply of power cables worth Rs 66.18 crore. Avantel added 0.09%. The company has received a contract worth Rs 4.16 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Naval Aviation, for CAMC of Satcom equipment.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.14% to 6.569 as compared with the previous close of 6.560. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9400 compared with its close of 89.9000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 1,40.187. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 97.99. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.10% to 4.135. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 63 cents or 1.04% to $61.27 a barrel.

Global Markets: Most Asian markets advanced on Monday as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year. Prices of spot silver rose to a fresh record high of above $80 per ounce before pulling back sharply to $77. Silvers recent surge was driven by speculative buying and lingering supply tightness, said experts. Media report further stated silvers rally this year reflects a depletion of freely traded inventory, amplifying price moves as demand increases. On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 reached a new high and posted weekly gains as traders came back from the Christmas holiday. The broad market index closed down 0.03% to end at 6,929.94. At its high, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, reaching 6,945.77. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% and closed at 23,593.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.19 points, or 0.04%, and settled at 48,710.97.