Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

For cash consideration of Rs 135 cr

Arvind Fashions has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Flipkart India (seller) to acquire the seller's entire shareholding i.e. 31.25% on a fully diluted basis in Arvind Youth Brands (subsidiary of the Company/AYBPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 135 crore. Upon completion of the formalities comprised under the SPA, Arvind Youth Brands shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

