Indices extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty ends above 25,850 mark

The key domestic indices ended with major gains, extending gains for second consecutive trading session, supported by FII buying amid optimism over the recently concluded India-US trade agreement and positive global cues. Sentiments further lifted by key agreements signed between India-Malaysia. Investors will continue to monitor developments in the ongoing Q3 earnings season. The Nifty ended above the 25,850 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in the green, led by gains in Media, Consumer Durables and PSU Bank shares.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points or 0.58% to 84,065.75. The Nifty 50 index rallied 173.60 points or 0.68% to 25,867.30. In the two consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.90% and 0.88%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 1.66% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 2.45%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,101 shares rose and 1,257 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.09% to 12.19. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index surged 4.37% to 1,451.50. The index declined 0.26% in the previous two trading sessions. Saregama India (up 6.2%), Sun TV Network (up 5.49%), Nazara Technologies (up 5.41%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 4.9%) and Prime Focus (up 4.48%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 4.18%), PVR Inox (up 3.88%), Tips Music (up 3.86%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 3.52%) surged.

IPO Update: Fractal Analytics received bids for 15,47,776 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (9 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share. Aye Finance received bids for 53,93,420 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (9 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

India-Malaysia sign key agreements Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi visited Malaysia from 7 February to 8 February 2026 and held bilateral talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. The wide-ranging talks during the two-day official visit, marked a significant step in strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Malaysia. India and Malaysia has signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and exchanged several bilateral documents across a broad range of sectors during Prime Minister Narendra Modis two-day official visit to Kuala Lumpur. The agreements, signed in the presence of PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim following delegation-level talks, span trade and investment, semiconductors, digital economy, healthcare, security cooperation and peacekeeping, officials said.

The two leaders launched Malaysia-India Digital Council (MLDC) and backed NPCIPayNet payment link, paving way to introduce India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in Malaysia. This initiative will simplify cross-border payments for businesses and travellers and strengthen financial ties between the two economies. Stocks in Spotlight: State Bank of India has rallied 7.46% after the bank reported 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 1,40,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Tata Steel added 2.56% after the steelmaker reported a sharp 723.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2688.70 crore on 6.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 56,646.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Hi-Tech Pipes added 5.68% after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its Sikandrabad, Unit-III (Uttar Pradesh) greenfield manufacturing facility. The Sikandrabad facility hosts a production capacity of 0.12 million tons. It would specialise in the production on ERW pipes and hollow sections. The company has reported 14.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.38 crore despite a 24.6% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,069.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Ganesha Ecosphere hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company delivered a decisive sequential recovery in Q3 FY26. On a sequential basis, Ganesha Ecosphere returned to profitability in Q3 FY26, with consolidated net profit at Rs 4.75 crore compared with a loss of Rs 0.50 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations eased 1.7% QoQ to Rs 357.22 crore. On a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit declined 84% YoY from Rs 29.71 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations fell 10.2% YoY from Rs 397.80 crore.

Shipping Corporation of India hit the upper circuit of 20% after the company reported a 436.24% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.97 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,611.67 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Kalyan Jewellers India zoomed 15.26% after its consolidated net profit surged 90.24% to Rs 416.29 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by a 42.17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,343.4 crore compared to the same period last year. JK Tyre & Industries gained 2.42% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 294.96% to Rs 207.75 crore on a 14.95% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,222.96 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Ram Ratna Wires soared 10.06% after the company reported a 73.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.28 crore on 43.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,277.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Atul Auto surged 8.64% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 98.06% to Rs 15.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.75 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 230.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Global Markets: European market advanced while Asian markets ended higher on Monday, led by a surge in Japanese stocks following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis historic landslide election victory.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party captured a two-thirds supermajority in the 465-seat lower house, public broadcaster NHK reported. A decisive win for Takaichi could be the best outcome for markets over the medium term, as strategic investments and tax reform bolster equities, said Sree Kochugovindan, media report said. Japanese stocks have hit several highs over the past few months, driven by the so-called 'Takaichi trade' as markets expect the prime ministers economic policies seen as growth-focused continuation of Abenomics to boost equities, while weakening the yen as she pushes for a looser monetary policy and higher government spending. U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Takaichi on her victory in a TruthSocial post.

Last Friday in the U.S., stocks surged as tech names recovered following several days of heavy selling in the sector and bitcoin rebounded following a rout that took the popular cryptocurrency down more than 50% from its high in October last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1,206.95 points, or 2.47%, closing at 50,115.67. Friday marked the first time the Dow exceeded the 50,000 level. The S&P 500 jumped 1.97% and ended at 6,932.30, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.18% to 23,031.21. With those moves, the S&P 500 climbed back into the green for 2026. Even with Fridays rise, the S&P 500 posted a 0.1% decline for the week, while the Nasdaq fell 1.8% on the week. The 30-stock Dow rose 2.5% week to date, benefiting from some rotation into some economically cyclical stocks even as the overall market was weighed down by tech selling.