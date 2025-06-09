Indices may open higher

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 16 points higher in early trade, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Shares of HDFC Bank are likely to be in focus after officials from the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, held a press conference on Saturday, 7 June. The Trust called for the suspension and prosecution of HDFC Banks managing director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, over alleged involvement in financial fraud and corruption related to the Trust.

In response, HDFC Bank issued an official statement denying all allegations. It further stated that Jagdishan is being targeted in an attempt to obstruct the recovery of a long-pending loan from defaulting borrowers.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,009.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,342.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 June 2025, provisional data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 12077.43 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024. Global Markets: Asian market moved higher on Monday as investors awaited trade discussions between the United States and China, and reviewed the latest economic data from China and Japan. China's consumer price index declined 0.1% year-on-year in May, unchanged from the previous month, according to government data released Monday. The producer price index fell 3.3% year-on-year, marking the sharpest decline in 22 months and following a 2.7% decrease in April.

Japan's gross domestic product contracted 0.2% year-on-year in the JanuaryMarch quarter. While better than the preliminary estimate of a 0.7% decline, it reflected a reversal from 2.4% growth in the previous quarter. Reports indicated that China granted temporary approvals for rare earth exports, and Boeing resumed commercial aircraft deliveries to China. In the United States, equities closed higher on Friday following the release of nonfarm payroll data and news of upcoming trade talks. The US economy added 139,000 jobs in May, down from Aprils revised figure of 147,000. March payrolls were also revised lower to 120,000. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.1% on a monthly basis in May, resulting in a 0.4% annual pace, reflecting ongoing wage pressures.

President Donald Trump stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet Chinese officials in London on Monday to discuss trade matters. Domestic Market: Equity markets surged for the third straight session on Friday, riding high on a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the RBI, coupled with a CRR reduction. The rally was further boosted by upbeat cues from Asian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 746.95 points or 0.92% to 82,188.99. The Nifty 50 index jumped 252.15 points or 1.02% to 25,003.05. In the three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have risen 1.8% and 1.88%, respectively.