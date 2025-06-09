Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp launches industry-first 24/7 digital loans for MSMEs

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp announced the launch of Business Loan 24/7, an industry first digital loan solution backed by a pioneering digital risk assessment model tailored for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This innovative offering provides instant approval with a risk-first approach and flexible repayment options.

Designed to address the credit needs of MSMEs with speed, convenience, and simplicity, Business Loan 24/7 offers a fully digital onboarding and approval journey through a Straight Through Processing (STP) model. This eliminates the need for branch visits or physical paperwork, delivering a user-friendly and secure experience across all touchpoints.

The offering leverages advanced analytics and a robust risk assessment framework, with an intended objective to enhance the evaluation of creditworthiness for self-employed and MSMEs. By using digitized information directly from the source, it strengthens risk assessment beyond conventional metrics, enabling responsible credit allocation to growth-ready enterprises.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

