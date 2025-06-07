RBI reduces penal interest rates on shortfalls in CRR and SLR requirements

The Reserve Bank of India reduced penal interest rates on shortfalls in the cash-reserve-ratio and statutory-liquidity-ratio requirements with immediate effect on Friday. As announced in the Monetary Policy Statement 2025-26 dated June 06, 2025, the Bank Rate is revised downwards by 50 basis points from 6.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent with immediate effect, the central bank said. Thus, accordingly, all penal interest rates on shortfall in CRR and SLR requirements, which are specifically linked to the Bank Rate, also stand revised. For shortfalls in reserve requirements, the penal rate of the bank rate plus 3 percentage points has been reduced from 9.25% to 8.75%. The higher penal rate of bank rate plus 5 percentage points has been cut from 11.25% to 10.75%, according to a release by the central bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app