Indices may slide at opening bell

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty November futures contract is trading 57 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,888.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,786.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 November 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 16320.29 crore (so far) in the secondary market during November 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 1,13,858.81 crore in October 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian equities climbed on Friday after stocks, bonds, and commodities rallied in the US following a Federal Reserve interest rate cut by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% on Thursday, a move that was widely anticipated.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the recent presidential election outcome would have no immediate impact on monetary policy. He emphasized that the Fed will continue to rely on a data-driven approach for future decisions, noting that inflation is cooling as expected, while economic growth remains strong.

In Europe, the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday for only the second time since 2020 and said future reductions were likely to be gradual, seeing higher inflation and growth after the new government's first budget. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to cut interest rates to 4.75% from 5%.

Investors are now focused on China, where a legislative meeting is concluding and may result in new stimulus measures. While Trump's victory has introduced tariff concerns for China and other developing economies, optimism remains high that Chinese authorities will announce measures to counter potential trade impacts from the US.

In the US, stock indices mostly gained on Thursday, extending the recent rally spurred by Trumps victory. The S&P 500 rose 0.74% to a record 5,973.10 points, and the NASDAQ Composite climbed 1.51% to reach a record 19,269.36 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat at 43,729.34 points but stayed close to a record high.

Trump's victory, coupled with a Republican majority in Congress, suggests fewer obstacles for the 47th President in enacting significant policy reforms. He is expected to pursue a looser fiscal policy, while his protectionist trade and immigration stances are anticipated to strengthen the dollar.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity markets suffered a significant setback on Thursday, erasing recent gains and closing the day in the red. The Nifty 50 index ended below the 24,200 level, while the Sensex also witnessed a sharp decline. The sell-off was widespread, but metal stocks bore the brunt of the decline. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 836.34 points or 1.04% to 79,541.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 284.70 points or 1.16% to 24,199.35. The 50-unit index rose 2.05% in the past two days.

