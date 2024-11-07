GIFT Nifty signals a flat opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty November futures contract is trading 12 points lower, suggesting a flat-to-negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,445.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,889.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 November 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 12380.12 crore (so far) in the secondary market during November 2024. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 1,13,858.81 crore in October 2024.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures was up 44 points, signaling a positive opening for U.S. stocks today.

Asian stocks showed mixed performance on Thursday as the initial rally driven by Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. election began to lose momentum. The focus is now on potential stimulus measures from China and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

While most Asian markets saw significant gains on Wednesday, Chinese stocks were more subdued due to concerns over potential strict trade tariffs. Trump has pledged to impose a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports. Attention is now on the meeting of Chinas National Peoples Congress, which began earlier this week, for insights into possible fiscal stimulus measures.

Regional markets received limited positive influence from a strong session on Wall Street, where U.S. benchmark indexes reached record levels following Trump's victory. The S&P 500 increased by 2.5% to a record high of 5,929.04 points, the NASDAQ Composite rose 2.9% to 18,978.65 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.6% to 43,729.93 points, marking its best day since 2022.

Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the Truth Social platform, saw its shares rise by 6%. Tesla's stock jumped over 14%, as the company is perceived as a major beneficiary of Trumps win, partly due to Elon Musk's support of Trump's campaign. Financial stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo experienced strong gains as investors speculated that Trumps presidency would lead to decreased regulation in the banking sector.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later on Thursday for more guidance on interest rates. The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, though the outlook remains uncertain amid Trump's presidency and persistent inflationary pressures.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark equity indices surged to significant gains on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive day of upward momentum. This rally comes in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, bringing widespread optimism to the markets. Market participants are also optimistic about the potential for another rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The upcoming Fed meeting on November 7 has sparked hopes that further monetary easing could be on the horizon, adding to the buoyant market sentiment. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 901.50 points or 1.13% to 80,378.13. The Nifty 50 index jumped 270.75 points or 1.12% to 24,484.05.

