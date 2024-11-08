Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 330.42 crore

Net profit of Nelcast declined 40.99% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 330.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 358.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.330.42358.346.478.8717.2928.1811.1922.329.8216.64

