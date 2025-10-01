Indices opens higher; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,650 mark. Media, pharma and realty shares advanced, while PSU bank stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 122.29 points or 0.15% to 80,389.91. The Nifty 50 index rose 44.05 points or 0.18% to 24,655.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,048 shares rose and 812 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,327.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,761.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 September 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Total Gas rose 1.18%. The companys chief financial officer (CFO), Parag Parikh has resigned with effect from 30 September 2025. The company is in the process of appointing a new Chief Financial Officer and an intimation in this regard will be made, over next few days Swan Defence and Heavy Industries was locked in upper circuit of 5% after the company entered into a pact with Samsung Heavy Industries for shipbuilding and marine projects.

Lupin rose 2.86% after the company received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Rivaroxaban for oral suspension, which is used for the treatment of venous thromboembolism. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.566 from the previous close of 6.571. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7625 compared with its close of 88.8075 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.89% to Rs 116,895.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 12 cents or 0.18% to $66.15 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia market traded mixed on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street as investors appeared unperturbed by a looming U.S. government shutdown. Markets on mainland China and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. Over in Japan, the central bank released the results for its third-quarter Tankan survey. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +14 for the third quarter from +13 in the previous quarter but was lower than the +15 expected by economists polled by Reuters. The non-manufacturing index held steady at +34.