Stock Alert: Adani Total Gas, Swan Defence, Pricol, Lupin, Allied Blenders

Samman Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 1 October 2025.

Stock to Watch:

Shares of auto companies will be in focus after September monthly sales announcement.

Banking, realty and auto stocks are likely to be in focus ahead of the RBIs policy decision.

Pharmaceuticals stocks will be in focus as Trump's 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, will take effect from 1 October 2025.

Adani Total Gass chief financial officer (CFO), Parag Parikh has resigned with effect from 30 September 2025. The company is in the process of appointing a new CFO and an intimation in this regard will be made, over next few days

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has entered into a pact with Samsung Heavy Industries for shipbuilding and marine projects. Pricol has entered into a pact with BOE Varitronix for the localisation of optical bonding of vehicle displays. Lupin has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Rivaroxaban for oral suspension, which is used for the treatment of venous thromboembolism. Allied Blenders and Distillers has commissioned a pet bottle manufacturing unit at its integrated facility in Rangapur, Telangana, built at a cost of Rs 115 crore, with an annual capacity of over 600 million bottles, as part of a Rs 525 crore backward integration program expected to improve gross margins by 300 basis points by financial year 2028.