Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 27.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 1294.24 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 27.07% to Rs 95.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 1294.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1160.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1294.241160.9114.1812.30165.03131.25129.4299.4795.4975.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News