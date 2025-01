Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 11.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 13671.18 crore

Net profit of Adani Power rose 11.66% to Rs 3057.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2737.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 13671.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12991.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13671.1812991.4436.7435.765228.654212.614058.643210.383057.212737.96

