Honasa Consumer spurts after Q3 PAT rises to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Honasa Consumer rallied 8.21% to Rs 221.55 after the company's consolidated net profit increased marginally to Rs 26.02 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.46% as compared with Rs 25.90 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs 517.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 488.21 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

As part of Project 'Neev', the holding company has discontinued the super stockist layer and certain direct distributors, replacing them with higher-quality Tier 1 distributors to service retailers across the top 50 cities. Following this transition, as of December 31, 2024, the company has outstanding provisions for sales returns amounting to Rs 8.95 crore, with a resulting right-to-return asset of Rs 1.09 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 26 crore, recording de-growth of 23.53% as compared with Rs 34 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 5% in Q3 FY25 as against 7.1% in Q3 FY24.

According to NielsenIQ, Mamaearth grew in market share and household penetration. The brand reached 2,16,814 FMCG retail outlets in India as of Dec24, increasing distribution by 22% YoY, Mamaearth face wash gained +114 bps and shampoo gained +20bps in value market share YoY, reflecting strong brand equity.

Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, Honasa Consumer, said, In Q3FY25, we remained committed to long-term growth, advancing the strategic implementation of Project Neev to strengthen our offline distribution through direct distributors in the top 50 cities. With continuous progress in this journey, our revenue for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 518 crore with 6.0% YoY growth and an EBITDA margin of 5.0%

Mamaearth continued to expand its market share and household penetration as we refine our playbooks to shape its future growth trajectory. Our emerging brands - The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheths - delivered 30%+ YTD YoY growth. Additionally, our key categories (face wash, shampoo, serums, moisturizer, sun care, and baby care) saw ~18% growth in 9MFY25. We are continuing to build in these categories and aim to gain significant share in the next 3-5 year

Honasa Consumer is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of six brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping in the BPC market, the company is building brands through on trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

