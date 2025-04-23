Indices trade near flat line; consumer durables shares witness profit booking

The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark after hitting days low of 24,119.95 in morning trade. Consumer durables shares witnessed profit booking after rallying in the past eight consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 91.52 points or 0.11% to 79,687.11. The Nifty 50 index added 13.50 points or 0.06% to 24,180.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed fell 0.37%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,522 shares rose and 2,184 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Politics:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam.

At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, were killed in what is being described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region in recent years. The strike occurred around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, when a group of heavily armed terroristsdisguised in military fatiguesopened fire on tourists gathered at Baisaran meadow, a popular scenic spot in Pahalgam.

The rare and brazen assault has sent shockwaves through the nation, with security forces launching a massive operation to track down the perpetrators.

Economy:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed Indias FY26 GDP growth projection to 6.2%, down from its earlier estimate of 6.5%, citing growing global trade tensions and economic uncertainty following the United States recent tariff imposition.

The downward revision comes as the U.S. levies a 26% tariff on imports from India, casting a shadow over India's trade outlook and prompting the IMF to temper its expectations. The FY27 growth forecast has also been dialed back to 6.3% from the earlier projection of 6.5%.

Chinas growth outlook for 2025 has been cut to 4%, down from 4.6%, reflecting continued challenges in its property sector and weakening global demand. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is projected to slow to 1.8%, a sharp decline from the 2.7% forecast in the IMF's January 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) update.

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index rose to 60.0 in April 2025 as compared to 59.5 in March 2025. The Flash India Manufacturing PMI jumped to 58.4 in April 2025 as against 58.1 in March 2025, indicated the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for one year. The HSBC Flash India Services PMI business activity index stood at 59.1 in April 2025 as against 58.5 in March 2025.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "New export orders accelerated sharply, likely buoyed by the 90-day pause in the implementation of tariffs. As a result, output and employment grew, for both, manufacturers and service providers. Cost inflation was in line with March levels, but prices charged rose a tad faster, leading to improved margins."

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index declined 1.44% to 37,623.10. The index jumped 2.24% in the past eight consecutive trading sessions.

Blue Star (down 3.87%), Voltas (down 3.85%), Havells India (down 3.57%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 3.5%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.33%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 2.07%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 1.96%), PG Electroplast (down 1.32%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.11%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.9%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services tumbled 3.46% to Rs 268.25 after the NBFCs standalone net profit declined 9.02% to Rs 563.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 618.99 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, total income increased by 14.54% year on year to Rs 4245.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Lloyds Engineering Works rose 3.97% after the company said its board approved rights issue worth Rs 987.26 crore to power strategic expansion and long-term growth. The rights issue comprises 30.85 crore equity shares priced at Rs 32 each, with Rs 16 payable on application and the remaining amount to be paid in one or more calls on or before 31 March 2026.

Waaree Energies jumped 8.12% after the company reported 34.10% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 461.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 36.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,003.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Global Market:

Dow Jones futures leapt 483 points early Wednesday, setting the stage for a robust Wall Street open.

European markets are expected to open higher on Wednesday as global market sentiment rebounds amid receding concerns over a trade war between the U.S. and China, and President Donald Trumps criticism of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Most Asian markets advanced, buoyed by optimism following a strong U.S. session. The cheer stems from growing hopes that U.S.-China trade tensions might be cooling off. President Trump hinted that upcoming tariffs on Chinese exports wont be anywhere near as high as 145%, though he quickly added, they wont be 0% either.

In a separate comment, Trump confirmed he has no intention of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell before his term ends. That assurance calmed fears about potential political meddling in central bank affairs.

Back in Japan, the manufacturing scene remains in the doldrums. The au Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI for April ticked up to 48.5 from 48.4 in March. With a sub-50 reading, it still marks the tenth straight month of contraction.

Back in the U.S., stocks rallied hard on Tuesday. Trumps toned-down rhetoric about Powell helped ease investor anxiety. The S&P 500 spiked 2.5%, the NASDAQ surged 2.7%, and the Dow soared 2.7%, as traders hit the buy button across the board.

Tesla zoomed up 5.1% in after-hours trading, despite missing revenue and profit estimates for the March quarter. Elon Musk declared hell dial back his government engagements and shift focus squarely back to Tesla from May.

