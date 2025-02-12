Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

Indices trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with modest losses in early afternoon trade as concerns over persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and escalating trade war tensions continued to weigh on market sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 23,050 mark.

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for four consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 269.69 points or 0.35% to 76,023.91. The Nifty 50 index lost 56.80 points or 0.27% to 23,009.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.76%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.88%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,295 shares rose and 2,552 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.05% to 15.33. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 23,103.00, at a premium of 93.8 points as compared with the spot at 23,009.20.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts lower at 76,200; banking shares lead; IT, Oil, Auto weigh

Equity MFs see inflow of Rs 39,688 crore in January despite volatility

LIVE news: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan writes to Delhi police, says being framed in false case

Why Hindustan Aeronautics share price dipped 5% in trade today? Details

New Income Tax Bill 2025 proposes 'tax year' concept, easier terminologies

The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.9 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.7 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.79% to 6,049.40. The index dropped 4.42% in the previous four consecutive trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 3.16%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.06%), Indian Bank (up 1.04%), Canara Bank (up 0.84%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.84%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.68%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.68%), State Bank of India (up 0.59%), Bank of India (up 0.52%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.42%) advanced.

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.81%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indo Count Industries surged 12.81% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 75 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 58 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 30% YoY to Rs 1,151.55 crore in Q3 FY25.

Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 0.73%. The companys standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.

Lupin shed 0.88%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 38.81% to Rs 858.86 crore on a 10.60% increase in sales to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) spiked 45.53% YoY to Rs 1,071.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25; ARPU up 4.7% QoQ to Rs 173

Cyient DLM gains on bagging production contract from BGS

Cycle manufacturers urged to offer incentives to promote cycling in India

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story