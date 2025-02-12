Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25; ARPU up 4.7% QoQ to Rs 173

Vodafone Idea has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose by 4.16% to Rs 11,117.3 crore in the third quarter from Rs 10,673.1 crore recorded in the same period last year. The customer revenue increased by 1.6% as compared with previous quarter, aided by the recent tariff hikes undertaken by all private operators.

EBITDA imporved by 8.32% to Rs 4,712.4 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4,350.4 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin in Q3 FY25 was 42.4% as against 40.8% in Q3 FY24.

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 6,606.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Vodafones Customer ARPU (ex M2M) for the quarter stood at Rs 173 as against Rs 166 in Q2 FY25, up 4.7% on QoQ basis, driven by tariff hike and customer upgrades.

Total subscriber base stood at 199.8 million and 4G subscriber base at 126 million.

Capex spend for Q3 FY25 was Rs 3,210 crore, taking the capex for the nine months to Rs 5,330 crore.

The company expects to accelerate its network rollout further in Q4 FY25, with the full year expected capex of Rs 10,000 crore.

The debt from banks reduced by Rs. 5,290 crore during the last one year and stood at Rs. 2,330 crore (was at Rs 7,620 crore in Q3 FY24).

The cash and bank balance stood at Rs 12,090 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Vodafone Group, is a major telecom player in India. It offers voice and data services across 2G, 3G, and 4G networks nationwide. The company possesses a significant spectrum portfolio, including 5G spectrum in key bands.

The scrip slipped 3.85% to currently trade at Rs 8.48 on the BSE.

