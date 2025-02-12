IRCTC rises as Q3 PAT grows 14% YoY to Rs 341 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) added 1.53% to Rs 762.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 341.09 crore on a 9.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,224.66 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24

Profit before tax stood at Rs 456.55 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 12.35% from Rs 406.36 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total expense jumped 11.41% YoY to Rs 824.65 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 16.21 crore (down 10.64% YoY), expenses of catering services stood at Rs 411.09 crore (up 17.88% YoY), tourism expenses were at Rs 160.52 crore (up 9.67% YoY), and manufacturing and direct expenses stood at Rs 47.01 crore (up 7.9% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from catering was Rs 554.81 crore (up 9.26% YoY), rail was at Rs 96.36 crore (up 15.03% YoY), tourism was at Rs 223.73 crore (up 16.13% YoY), and internet ticketing stood at Rs 353.72 crore (up 5.49% YoY) during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2024-25 and set the record date as 20 February 2025.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

