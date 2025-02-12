MOIL gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 64 cr

MOIL advanced 2.27% to Rs 308.40 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 17.7% to Rs 63.68 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 54.10 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 19.8% YoY to Rs 366.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY25 was Rs 89.05 crore, registering a 16.6% growth compared to Rs 76.35 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY24, revenue from mining products was Rs 328.71 crore (up 11.8% YoY), while revenue from manufactured products was Rs 43.76 crore (up 158.5% YoY), and revenue from power was Rs 2.30 crore (down 36.6% YoY).

On nine-month basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.6% YoY to Rs 265.99 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,151.55 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.02 per equity share for the financial year ending on 31 March 2025. The record date for the dividend payment is 15 February 2025, and the payment date for the interim dividend will be 10 March 2025.

MOIL is the largest producer and seller of different grades of Manganese Ore by volume in India. The company produces high, medium and low-grade manganese ore. Also, they produce manganese dioxide and chemical-grade manganese ore. All their mines are located in Central India, in the States of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, benefiting from well-developed road and rail infrastructure. They are actively involved in exploration and development (E&D) activities with a view to increasing their proven manganese ore reserves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News