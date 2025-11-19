Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in the mid-morning trade. Markets remained volatile, fluctuating between gains and losses due to mixed global cues.

The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Auto shares rose after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 173.15 points or 0.20% to 84,846.17. The Nifty 50 index gained 41.20 points or 0.16% to 25,951.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.36%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,588 shares rose and 2,279 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Excelsoft Technologies received bids for 1,42,35,625 shares as against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Wednesday (19 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 November 2025 and it will close on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 0.08% to 27,390.55. The index declined 0.38% in the past trading session. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 3.20%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.89%), Bharat Forge (up 1.81%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.71%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.24%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.08%) and Uno Minda (up 0.02%) advanced.

On the other hand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.87%), Ashok Leyland (down 1.34%) and Bosch (down 0.92%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 0.17%. The company has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the companys push for sustainable maritime solutions. RPSG Ventures shed 0.31%. The company said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of 40% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, at an enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore. Choice International advanced 2.35% after the companys subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors.

Global Markets: Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street declines as concerns about artificial intelligence valuations continued to pressure tech stocks. In Japan, concern over ballooning government spending plans has sent long-end bonds sliding and yields to record highs. A 20-year auction later on Wednesday will be closely watched and benchmark 10-year yields hit a 17-year top of 1.765%. On Wall Street, stocks fell again on Tuesday as technology shares continued to retreat on concerns about valuations of artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 498.50 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 46,091.74. The S&P 500 lost 0.83% to end the day at 6,617.32. It was the broad-based indexs fourth straight losing session, making for its longest slide since August.

The Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.21% to finish at 22,432.85. At their lows of the session, the blue-chip Dow was lower by nearly 700 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. A big AI partnership announced Tuesday failed to lift related stocks like such deals have in the past. AI-startup Anthropic said it will spend $30 billion with Microsoft and, in turn, Microsoft and Nvidia will invest billions in Anthropic. Nvidia and Microsoft remained deep in the red following the deal. Simultaneously doubts are growing that the U.S. will cut interest rates again in December and investors worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's falling approval rating could drive fiscal spending and possibly stoke inflation.