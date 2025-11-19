Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
By Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand, at Brand Finance's inaugural Asia Brand Gala in Singapore. This recognition reinforces TCS' enduring brand strength across the region and its leadership in helping enterprises become perpetually adaptive in the intelligent age.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named TCS the second most valuable IT services brand globally, with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion, reinforcing the company's continued investment in innovation and its strategic approach to AI-led transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

