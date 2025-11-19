Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital said that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.

The company will issue up to 1 Lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, NCDs, each having face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. It has also has the option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

The NCDs carry a tenure of 15 months from the deemed date of allotment and will mature on 27 February 2027. Investors will receive interest at 9.50% per annum, disbursed every month.