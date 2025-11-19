Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ugro Capital said that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.

The company will issue up to 1 Lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, NCDs, each having face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. It has also has the option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

The NCDs carry a tenure of 15 months from the deemed date of allotment and will mature on 27 February 2027. Investors will receive interest at 9.50% per annum, disbursed every month.

Ugro Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The companys standalone net profit increased 21.9% to Rs 43.31 crore on 34.5% jump in total income to Rs 461.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.73% to Rs 182 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

RateGain unveils refresh brand logo

TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story