Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital said that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis.The company will issue up to 1 Lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, NCDs, each having face value of Rs 10,000, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore. It has also has the option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.
The NCDs carry a tenure of 15 months from the deemed date of allotment and will mature on 27 February 2027. Investors will receive interest at 9.50% per annum, disbursed every month.
Ugro Capital is a pioneering DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME and small business financing. By leveraging advanced data analytics and an extensive distribution network, it bridges the vast small business credit gap in India, delivering tailored credit solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.
The companys standalone net profit increased 21.9% to Rs 43.31 crore on 34.5% jump in total income to Rs 461.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY24.
The scrip declined 1.73% to Rs 182 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app