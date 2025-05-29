Indices trade with small gains; metal shares shine

The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive points in the morning trade, tracking positive cues from broader Asian markets and firm Wall Street futures. Investor sentiment was buoyed after a U.S. federal court blocked former President Donald Trump's proposed Liberation Day tariffs.

The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining for the past two consecutive trading sessions. The market could be volatile due to the monthly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 66.74 points or 0.08% to 81,368.63. The Nifty 50 index rose 9.10 points or 0.04% to 24,761.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,802 shares rose and 1,706 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Bajaj Auto (up 0.63%), Landmark Cars (down 0.80%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 0.53%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 1.23%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.56%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (down 0.50%), Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities (up 0.30%), Campus Activewear (down 1.08%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.84%), Concord Biotech (up 1.78%), Confidence Petroleum India (down 0.63%), Engineers India (down 2.98%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 0.63%), ICRA (up 3.81%), IPCA Laboratories (down 0.58%), JNK India (up 4.99%), Ola Electric Mobility (down 0.98%), Prestige Estate Projects (up 3.03%), Suzlon Energy (down 2.29%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.97% to 9,329.45. The index shed 0.07% in previous two consecutive trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (up 7.42%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.52%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.82%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.24%) and Jindal Stainless (up 2.18%) were the top gainers, JSW Steel (up 1.77%), NMDC (up 1.74%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.14%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.89%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.81%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

FDC fell 3.86% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.44% to Rs 38.67 crore, while revenue from operations rose 6.46% to Rs 491.89 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.32%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Curateq Biologics has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the Netherlands by the name of CuraTeQ Biologics B.V.

Avanti Feeds rallied 4.74% after the company reported a 45.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.77 crore on 7.9% increase in net sales to Rs 1,385.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News