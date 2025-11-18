Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with small losses in the mid-afternoon trade, ending a six-day winning streak. Investors turned cautious amid weak global cues. Overall sentiment weakened as investors avoided risk.

The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 90.86 points or 0.11% to 84,860.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.75 points or 0.22% to 25,956.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.60%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,518 shares rose and 2,599 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.40% to 55,452.50. The index rose 0.78% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consumer Products (down 1.71%), United Breweries (down 1.23%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.73%), Varun Beverages (down 0.57%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.56%), Dabur India (down 0.46%), Emami (down 0.34%), Nestle India (down 0.28%), ITC (down 0.22%) and Marico (down 0.21%) declined.

On the other hand, Patanjali Foods (up 0.62%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.37%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.14%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.24% to 6.520 as compared with previous close 6.542.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.5950 compared with its close of 88.5900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 0.85% to Rs 1,21,887.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 99.40.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.56% to 4.108.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 30 cents or 0.47% to $63.90 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

RITES shed 0.42%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to provide consultancy services aimed at boosting investment in infrastructure and industrial development.

Sayaji Hotels declined 1.43%. The company has announced that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Om Shivam Buildcon to provide operational services and manage the companys properties in line with its brand standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story